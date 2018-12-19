Symons Capital Management Cut Coca Cola Company (KO) Holding; Bokf Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased Coca Cola Company (KO) stake by 5.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 14,646 shares as Coca Cola Company (KO)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Symons Capital Management Inc holds 246,581 shares with $11.39M value, down from 261,227 last quarter. Coca Cola Company now has $205.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 5.70M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average

Bokf decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 1.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bokf analyzed 35,276 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)'s stock declined 6.33%. The Bokf holds 1.98 million shares with $168.05M value, down from 2.01 million last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $306.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 6.77M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. The insider RIVERA ALFREDO sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20 million. 43,000 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $2.06M were sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN. Another trade for 54,200 shares valued at $2.63 million was made by CRESPO FRANCISCO on Monday, November 5. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider HAYS ED sold $2.25 million. MANN JENNIFER K also sold $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 75,538 shares valued at $3.74M was sold by MARK LARRY M. 15,000 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $729,768 were sold by LONG ROBERT EDWARD.

Among 5 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Coca-Cola had 5 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, December 13 to “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Why Soda's Decline Represents An Opportunity To Revolutionize The Beverage Sector – Benzinga" on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Is Coca-Cola A Growth Company? (NYSE:KO) – Benzinga" published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Coca-Cola signs plastic waste deal – Seeking Alpha" on December 13, 2018.

Symons Capital Management Inc increased Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) stake by 184,318 shares to 399,737 valued at $11.70 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 413,859 shares and now owns 588,685 shares. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) was raised too.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79B for 28.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Everence Mngmt stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,805 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 38,024 shares. Mairs Power accumulated 0.02% or 28,428 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc stated it has 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Smith Salley & holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 20,473 shares. Bridges Invest owns 52,820 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management holds 0.31% or 43,877 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.07M shares stake. Beese Fulmer Invest Management invested in 189,953 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,198 shares. Aviance Limited holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 24,769 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 13,023 shares stake. 51,518 were accumulated by Regal Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company.

Bokf increased Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 10,355 shares to 43,091 valued at $1.39M in 2018Q3. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 20,549 shares and now owns 374,170 shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 95,423 were reported by Richard C Young Company. Marathon Management stated it has 6,937 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt holds 0.33% or 3.94M shares in its portfolio. Captrust reported 161,563 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barton Invest invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc reported 152,901 shares stake. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,669 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 1.76% or 8.89 million shares. Forbes J M And Company Ltd Liability Partnership reported 117,680 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,609 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 45,988 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Management holds 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 36,627 shares. The California-based Osborne Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 1.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 26. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, November 26. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Verity John R sold $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of stock or 9,658 shares. $614,337 worth of stock was sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. Hansen Neil A had sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914 on Friday, December 14. $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.26M was sold by Corson Bradley W. Spellings James M Jr also sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28.