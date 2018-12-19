Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) by 43.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 57,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 189,816 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.08M, up from 131,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 1.15 million shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 2.91% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 22.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 11.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $353.49 million, up from 9.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 5.82 million shares traded. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 6.65% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $301.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14,646 shares to 246,581 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 11,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,291 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc De (NYSE:ALK).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $54,748 activity.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 12/13: (REGN) Higher; (YECO) (AXON) (SGMS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Abeona Therapeutics, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Alliant Energy, Cytokinetics, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 12/14: (ALQA) (BEL) (GPS) Higher; (DTEA) (AXON) (WBA) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Alliant Energy had 25 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 25 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of LNT in report on Monday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 24 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, November 16. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 18 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, November 21 to “Underperform”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 10 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Wolfe Research. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LNT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 161.68 million shares or 0.31% more from 161.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. At Bank & Trust reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 37,667 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt stated it has 30,160 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 3,153 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 93,951 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 3,279 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.08% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Legacy Capital owns 10,260 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Jnba Finance Advsr reported 89,711 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Limited reported 14,640 shares stake. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Limited Co holds 7,408 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 893 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated invested in 555 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 9,940 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 97 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Thursday, March 16. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $38 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 30 by UBS. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Clarkson Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 16 report. The company was initiated on Tuesday, August 9 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, December 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Standpoint Research downgraded the shares of NEM in report on Friday, March 18 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 1 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Exploration and Mining in the Yukon, a Second Gold Rush – Investing News Network” on December 18, 2018, also Mining.com with their article: “Gold production to grow in the next four years: report – MINING.com” published on November 25, 2018, Mining.com published: “Newmont updates gold and copper outlook for 2019 and 2020 – MINING.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Contest: Early Stage Royalty Company With Great Potential and Strong Shareholder Base – GuruFocus.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Declares Commercial Production at Subika Underground in Ghana – Business Wire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $39.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 12,489 shares to 618,826 shares, valued at $57.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.19M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 59 investors sold NEM shares while 174 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 429.40 million shares or 0.19% less from 430.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Personal Advsrs accumulated 377,254 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc owns 11,754 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc owns 350,000 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 1.60M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De owns 35,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Llc owns 7,080 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj reported 0.14% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 678,600 were accumulated by Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation invested in 76,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.02% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 119,070 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 350,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 573,559 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Highlander Limited Liability Company invested in 954 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Shell Asset Management has 0.24% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM).