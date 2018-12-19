Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 9,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,569 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.87M, down from 76,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 2.16 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv (BUD) by 21.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 13,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,916 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.65M, up from 62,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.13. About 1.14M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Monday, August 27 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TGT in report on Monday, October 2 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 19 by UBS. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95.0 target in Monday, March 5 report. The rating was initiated by Bernstein on Tuesday, February 7 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.74 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $679.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12,729 shares to 22,037 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B by 6,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partn (NYSE:EPD).

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 5 report. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 13 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13900 target in Friday, July 28 report. Jefferies maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) rating on Tuesday, September 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $139.0 target. Jefferies maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. JP Morgan reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) rating on Wednesday, August 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $140.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 22.