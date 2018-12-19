Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 7.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.30M, up from 60,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.01. About 350,394 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 1.94% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 20,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $207,000, down from 24,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 9.22 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research downgraded the shares of SLB in report on Wednesday, April 20 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Seaport Global. Argus Research maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Tuesday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 19 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 14 by KLR Group. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.62M for 22.92 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. Shares for $482,480 were bought by MARKS MICHAEL E on Thursday, September 6.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $896.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 56,239 shares to 370,239 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 14,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hl Service Ltd reported 42,920 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 485,655 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Company holds 29,674 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 107,426 shares. Altrinsic Advisors Limited Com reported 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt has 1.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Duncker Streett & Communication owns 6,542 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 1.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 19,420 are owned by Calamos Wealth Management Lc. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Llc holds 4.99% or 166,654 shares in its portfolio. 65,194 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,743 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 1.67 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 488,212 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Encana, Schlumberger Drop into Fridayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Nov. 30 – GuruFocus.com” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.28 million activity. 7,871 shares valued at $913,036 were sold by Sharp Christopher on Monday, December 3. 2,500 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shares with value of $287,500 were sold by Mills Joshua A.. SHAM EDWARD F sold 10,435 shares worth $1.20M.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Simon Property Group, World Fuel Services, Rite Aid, CoreSite Realty, Digital Realty Trust, and Stewart Information Services â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Digital Realty Extends Sustainability Leadership with ENERGY STAR Certifications and Solar Energy Commitments – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty names Wright chief investment officer – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cowen names Zayo among “three best ideas” – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Trust: Aiming At The Sky Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold DLR shares while 183 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 199.14 million shares or 0.10% less from 199.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 23,400 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1.81M shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 3,438 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 900 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 1,118 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,915 shares. Insur Tx stated it has 6,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp invested in 300,250 shares. Security Cap Rech And Mngmt owns 531,355 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Llc accumulated 64,874 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 545 shares. 6,708 are held by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Pinnacle Prtnrs stated it has 4,017 shares. Schnieders Management Limited Liability reported 19,945 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $67.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9,089 shares to 31,672 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,954 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Among 25 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 100 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) rating on Friday, February 16. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $95.0 target. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 29. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) rating on Tuesday, September 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $127.0 target. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, December 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, May 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Overweight” rating.