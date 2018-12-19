D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 58.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 5,308 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 11.86%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 3,790 shares with $634,000 value, down from 9,098 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $140.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $181.88. About 1.38M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 0.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 782 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 101,494 shares with $43.94M value, down from 102,276 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $29.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $371.45. About 273,151 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Equinix had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies reinitiated the shares of EQIX in report on Tuesday, October 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies upgraded Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Monday, December 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 17. Cowen & Co maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, June 21. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $494 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $521 target in Thursday, August 9 report.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $4.73 million activity. Shares for $110,785 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Monday, July 16. 280 shares were sold by Meyers Charles J, worth $124,079. TAYLOR KEITH D also sold $643,586 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. Lee Yau Tat also sold $1.07 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) stake by 2,740 shares to 133,857 valued at $16.84 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Easterly Govt Pptys Inc stake by 18,301 shares and now owns 78,664 shares. Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sarasin & Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.54% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fjarde Ap stated it has 12,312 shares. Archon Partners Limited accumulated 29,800 shares. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca accumulated 0% or 17,100 shares. Girard Partners Limited reported 0.29% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd holds 58,881 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,271 shares stake. Northern Tru holds 932,970 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kings Point holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Green Street Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 6.7% or 29,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 273 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 50,266 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.03% or 56,856 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 13,680 were reported by Auxier Asset Mngmt. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Company owns 2,784 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. American Ins Tx reported 85,665 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 607 shares. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). North Carolina-based First Personal Financial has invested 1.16% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Highstreet Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 200,369 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 65,617 shares. Tctc holds 0.04% or 5,255 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 2,334 are owned by Regent Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 74,746 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 11,199 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,408 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 1.39% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 30,906 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. McDonald’s had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 29 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, October 10. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Monday, October 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 24.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Under Armour Inc. Class A (NYSE:UA) stake by 41,475 shares to 269,005 valued at $5.71 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 6,093 shares and now owns 48,053 shares. Centerstate Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:CSFL) was raised too.