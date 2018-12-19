Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.75, from 2.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 4 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 8 sold and reduced stock positions in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 284,116 shares, up from 212,666 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 130,000 shares with $16.58 million value, down from 250,000 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $54.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.04. About 2.14M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $36.42 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 1,082 shares traded. BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) has declined 10.05% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust for 50,790 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 63,725 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 29,973 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,495 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse upgraded EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Friday, November 16 to “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $147 target in Friday, August 3 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $154 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 28. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $120 target in Friday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Sunday, November 25. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, December 7 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.64M for 14.60 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 100,000 shares to 300,000 valued at $33.82M in 2018Q3. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Everspin Technologies Inc was raised too.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $755,551 activity. 1,864 shares were sold by TEXTOR DONALD F, worth $229,039 on Thursday, June 28. Trice David W also sold $317,203 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Thursday, September 27. $209,309 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares were sold by CRISP CHARLES R.