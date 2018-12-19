Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $94.18. About 269,218 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 10.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences

Laurel Grove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 55.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurel Grove Capital Llc sold 23,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $853,000, down from 41,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurel Grove Capital Llc who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $618.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.12% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 236,916 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 52.74% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.74% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors

More notable recent J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 6,753.73 down -156.94 points – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Intermodal Revenues Aid J.B. Hunt’s (JBHT) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow transports suffer biggest-ever point drop, led FedEx and UPS stock selloffs – MarketWatch” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of January 2019 Options Trading For J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “J.B. Hunt (JBHT) Misses on Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2018.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $802.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 45,800 shares to 245,800 shares, valued at $29.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold JBHT shares while 107 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 77.74 million shares or 0.61% less from 78.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 2.53% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 261,926 shares. Srb, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,419 shares. Bessemer invested in 1,536 shares. First LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 312,398 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 18,748 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The has 0.02% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 11,252 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 100,809 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset accumulated 3,422 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc owns 40,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 70,729 shares. 280,158 were reported by Swiss Savings Bank. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Cwm Lc has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.11% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 35,834 shares.

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 45.19% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.04 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $164.85 million for 15.59 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.72% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. The insider ROBERTS JOHN N sold 8,225 shares worth $999,380. McGee Eric sold $210,792 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Friday, July 20. $744,129 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was sold by MEE DAVID G.

Among 25 analysts covering JB Hunt Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JB Hunt Trans had 102 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Loop Capital on Wednesday, November 16 with “Buy”. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 12. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 25 by BB&T Capital. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Thursday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Friday, January 19 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, January 29 by Susquehanna.

More news for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Here’s Why US Concrete Rose 20.5% in November – Nasdaq” on December 09, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Construction Materials & Machinery, Restaurants & Eateries – Nasdaq” and published on December 11, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 7 analysts covering U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. U.S. Concrete had 17 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 5 by Stephens. The stock of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. DA Davidson maintained U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) rating on Tuesday, May 1. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The stock of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti on Wednesday, April 20 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 21, the company rating was initiated by BB&T Capital. The stock of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 8. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 15 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold USCR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.91 million shares or 6.65% less from 19.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Llc invested in 4,734 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 176,577 shares. 3,323 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Da Davidson And Commerce owns 17,451 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Llc owns 2,501 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Bb&T Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 10,673 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 842,146 shares. 26,850 are held by Prudential. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 620 shares. The Florida-based Harvey Management Incorporated has invested 0.96% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Fred Alger Mgmt reported 159,225 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp has 2,054 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 55.81% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USCR’s profit will be $11.26M for 13.72 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.67% EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 9 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $1.28 million activity. 250 shares valued at $12,938 were bought by LUNDIN MICHAEL D on Monday, August 20. 3,600 shares valued at $136,839 were bought by Rayner Robert Martin on Thursday, December 6. 40,000 shares valued at $1.34 million were bought by ROSSI THEODORE P on Friday, December 14. Cellar Kurt Matthew also bought $96,600 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares. BEHRING DAVID ANDREW bought $17,500 worth of stock or 500 shares. On Thursday, July 26 SANDBROOK WILLIAM J sold $463,068 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 9,000 shares.