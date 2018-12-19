Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. (ACHC) by 7.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 14,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04M, down from 186,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 1.89 million shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 656.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 137,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,918 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.32 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 14.47M shares traded or 45.57% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc. by 191,891 shares to 208,815 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 18,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold ACHC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 102.30 million shares or 6.45% less from 109.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,935 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 55,542 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 9,010 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp invested in 8.85 million shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh stated it has 0.2% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 980,000 shares. United Automobile Association reported 69,990 shares stake. Assets Ltd Llc holds 0.49% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 84,710 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.3% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd accumulated 44,568 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 24,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 95,464 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,641 shares.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 22.95% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $41.49M for 14.46 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

