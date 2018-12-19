The Blockchain – based DATx (DATX) fell by -2.08% for a day

DATx (DATX) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-3.1386E-05 or -2.08% trading at $0.001475142. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, DATx (DATX) eyes $0.0016226562 target on the road to $0.00386977000234624. DATX last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.001506528 and low of $0.001443756 for December 18-19. The open was $0.001506528.

DATx (DATX) is down -50.80% in the last 30 days from $0.002998 per coin. Its down -47.30% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002799 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago DATX traded at $0.00 (non existent). DATX has 10.00 billion coins mined giving it $14.75M market cap. DATx maximum coins available are 10.00 billion. DATX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 22/02/2018.

DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.

Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.