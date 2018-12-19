The Crypto coin BF Token (BFT) had 2.84% increase on December 18-19

BF Token (BFT) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0006468024 or 2.84% trading at $0.023399028. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, BF Token (BFT) eyes $0.0257389308 target on the road to $0.042915988323289. BFT last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $0.024540444 and low of $0.0222195648 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0227522256. About 50,804 BFT worth $1,169 traded hands.

BF Token (BFT) is down -20.63% in the last 30 days from $0.02948 per coin. Its down -43.26% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.04124 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BFT traded at $0.2255. BFT has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $23.40M market cap. BF Token maximum coins available are 1000.00M. BFT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 06/02/2018.

BnKToTheFuture is an online investment platform that allows users to invest in equity and blockchain-based tokens. The BF Token (BFT) is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It acts as a membership and rewards token to create a fairer, more transparent and efficient marketplace on BnKToTheFuture.com.