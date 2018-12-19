The Crypto coin BitRent (RNTB) moved up $3.88130000000002E-05 on December 18-19

It was good day for BitRent (RNTB), as it jumped by $3.88130000000002E-05 or 4.60%, touching $0.000883258. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that BitRent (RNTB) is looking for the $0.0009715838 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.00234109050886634. The highest price was $0.000897944 and lowest of $0.000716467 for December 18-19. The open was $0.000844445. It last traded at HitBTC exchange. Aproximately 49,900 RNTB worth $35 was traded.

For a month, BitRent (RNTB) tokens went down -46.86% from $0.001662 for coin. For 100 days RNTB is down -75.25% from $0.003568. It traded at $0.03254 200 days ago. BitRent (RNTB) has 1000.00 million coins mined with the market cap $883,258. It has 1000.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 28/09/2017. The Crypto RNTB has proof type and operates under algorithm.

BitRent is a decentralized platform for real estate investment based on blockchain technology and smart contracts. The platform allows users to have access to the real-time information about real estate worldwide and to participate in construction decisions at different stages. An excerpt from the whitepaper reads:

“A developer publishes an object on BitRent platform with the aim to draw funds. A token holder (or the “Member”) who has an access to this platform chooses the object that best meets his/her criteria/interests. Then, Smart Contracts Pool is built as a basis for all platform’s elements functioning, including token holder – developer cooperation. The member transfers accepted cryptocurrency or fiat to the construction project’s wallet. The Member controls all construction processes in real time. “