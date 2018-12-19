The Crypto Digitex Futures (DGTX) increased $0.01341 on December 18-19

It was good day for Digitex Futures (DGTX), as it jumped by $0.01341 or 31.93%, touching $0.05541. Global Crypto Experts believe that Digitex Futures (DGTX) is looking for the $0.060951 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.133066867729657. The highest price was $0.05731 and lowest of $0.0403 for December 18-19. The open was $0.042. It last traded at HitBTC exchange. Aproximately 432,700 DGTX worth $20,396 was traded.

For a month, Digitex Futures (DGTX) tokens went down -7.31% from $0.05978 for coin. For 100 days DGTX is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Digitex Futures (DGTX) has 1000.00M coins mined with the market cap $55.41M. It has 1000.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/01/2018. The Crypto DGTX has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token.

The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses.