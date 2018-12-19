MABUCHI MOTOR CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:MBUMF) had a decrease of 1.06% in short interest. MBUMF’s SI was 288,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.06% from 291,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2882 days are for MABUCHI MOTOR CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:MBUMF)’s short sellers to cover MBUMF’s short positions. It closed at $55.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MetLife has $63 highest and $49 lowest target. $53.83’s average target is 37.18% above currents $39.24 stock price. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, December 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Monday, October 8 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target in Tuesday, November 13 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 17 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 16 report.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 11.29M shares traded or 59.46% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR

Director, Carlos Gutierrez is the Metlife Inc’s insider who bought shares of Metlife Inc, 6,400 to be precise. These shares were based on an average price per share of $39.0, with Carlos Gutierrez’s transaction valued at near $249,865 U.S Dollars. Currently, Mr. Carlos, owns 23,475 shares, which accounts for 0.00% of the company’s market capitalization. Details about the purchase dated December 19, 2018, could be found freely obtainable in an electronic document on the SEC website here.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $38.72 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.74 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30B for 7.43 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $6.03 million activity. KANDARIAN STEVEN A had sold 42,805 shares worth $2.01 million on Monday, August 27.