Wellesley Bancorp Inc (WEBK) investors sentiment increased to 8 in Q3 2018. It’s up 5.50, from 2.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 8 funds increased or started new positions, while 1 sold and reduced their stakes in Wellesley Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 206,788 shares, up from 70,374 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Wellesley Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Mr. Rodriguez Garcia, the acting President & CEO at Triple-S Management Corp has lately been connected with an acquision of 4,683 shares of the stock exchange listed company, valued at $16.0 per share. The amount of the transaction was of $74,760 USD. The purchased shares were acquired on 19-12-2018 and the document that contains the source information, filed with the (SEC) can be found here. Rodriguez Garcia at the moment owns 0.54% of the Company’s market cap with ownership of 126,145 shares.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $8,200 activity. Diaz Juan J. had sold 400 shares worth $8,200 on Tuesday, September 18.

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 86.17% or $0.81 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GTS’s profit will be $3.02 million for 30.35 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -113.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Triple-S Management Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 18.55 million shares or 2.13% less from 18.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 1,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 4,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corporation accumulated 1.06 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.02% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 231,955 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 128,092 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 0.04% or 24,864 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 0.06% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 91,900 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 79,630 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 9,894 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has 334,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 605,910 shares. Brandes Inv Prtn L P has invested 0.01% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). 1,898 were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $367.14 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 195,763 shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 29.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.75% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. for 25,042 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 38,393 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 12,500 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 50 shares.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $68.25 million. The Company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The firm also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans.