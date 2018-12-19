Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Ratings Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Energizer Holdings had 9 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 16. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, November 19. The stock of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Thursday, August 16 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, June 29 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by RBC Capital Markets. See Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 1 investors sold Energizer Holdings, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 273 shares or 30.00% less from 390 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Inv Llc accumulated 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 172 shares.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. It has a 31.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has declined 1.64% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending.

More notable recent Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Both Energizer and Spectrum Brands Shares Fell 24% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Shares Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Energizer (ENR), Spectrum Brands (SPB) Announce Clearance from EC for Acquisition of Spectrum Brands’ Battery and Portable Lighting Business – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Energizer, Wildhorse Resource Development, LS Starrett, Associated Capital Group, Federal Realty Investment Trust, and Exterran â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Energizer® Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSâ„¢ Title for the Longest-Lasting AA Battery – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Roger Rankin is the shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. He in the last few days bought 176 shares in the firm with the trade value totalling about $10,995 U.S Dollars. This is according to the traded price of $62.5 of a share. This is not his first insider trade, in the last month, he obtained another 3,403 shares worth $218,378 USD. The information is as published in a SEC 4F filing dated 19/12/2018. The probability of this deal remaining ignored is very low, with the shareholder right now holding 345,127 shares —- that is 2.08% of the stock market cap of the company.

Roger Rankin is the shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. He in the last few days bought 176 shares in the firm with the trade value totalling about $10,995 U.S Dollars. This is according to the traded price of $62.5 of a share. This is not his first insider trade, in the last month, he obtained another 3,403 shares worth $218,378 USD. The information is as published in a SEC 4F filing dated 19/12/2018. The probability of this deal remaining ignored is very low, with the shareholder right now holding 345,127 shares —- that is 2.08% of the stock market cap of the company.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $61.02. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending.