Among 2 analysts covering Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonic Automotive had 3 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of SAH in report on Tuesday, July 10 to “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. See Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) latest ratings:

15/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $19 New Target: $16 Maintain

18/07/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21 New Target: $19 Maintain

10/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $25 Downgrade

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A (BAM) stake by 1.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 41,835 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A (BAM)’s stock declined 1.95%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 3.98 million shares with $177.13 million value, down from 4.02 million last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A now has $39.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 810,053 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F

Third Avenue Management Llc increased Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AHL) stake by 104,984 shares to 513,456 valued at $21.46M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cl A stake by 1.54 million shares and now owns 10.22M shares. Ocean Rig Udw Inc. was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mgmt had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, November 9.

The stock increased 3.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 133,739 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has declined 33.64% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 25.13 million shares or 1.05% more from 24.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc owns 180,183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 227,047 shares. The New York-based American Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). South Dakota Council reported 0.02% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Citadel Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0% or 133,486 shares. 2.29M are held by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Northern reported 1.22 million shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 29,802 shares. 417,788 are owned by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Sector Pension Inv Board has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 750 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $615.18 million. It operates in two divisions, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. It has a 6.77 P/E ratio. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, maker warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.