Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Tst. (DLR) by 49.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 3,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $371,000, down from 6,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Tst. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $108.51. About 1.07M shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 1.94% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) by 27.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 43,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,912 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.50 million, down from 156,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $590.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 57,262 shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 10.16% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.16% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $405.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock (VTI) by 4,169 shares to 7,238 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 101,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold DLR shares while 183 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 199.14 million shares or 0.10% less from 199.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co has 0.13% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 9,442 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 41,437 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership invested in 50,890 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Element Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 5,734 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 16,913 shares. The Missouri-based Comm Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Strs Ohio holds 0.14% or 286,115 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 1,979 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 748,442 shares. First Fincl In accumulated 0.01% or 182 shares. The New York-based Miller Howard Invs Ny has invested 0.77% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 8.39% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.55 per share. DLR’s profit will be $360.57M for 16.15 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty logs second-highest bookings in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Did Digital Realty Stock Just Get Stronger Thanks to Salesforce? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty: The One Tech Company Everyone Should Have In Their Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Digital Realty Extends Sustainability Leadership with ENERGY STAR Certifications and Solar Energy Commitments – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Trust: No Time Like The Present – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.28 million activity. Mills Joshua A. sold $550,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Thursday, July 5 SHAM EDWARD F sold $1.20 million worth of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 10,435 shares. $45,804 worth of stock was sold by KENNEDY KEVIN on Tuesday, December 4.

Among 25 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 100 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 19, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $134 target in Thursday, May 3 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 12 by Jefferies. The stock has “” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, September 3. The company was maintained on Friday, April 29 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, February 16 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DLR in report on Friday, May 13 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, November 24.

Among 4 analysts covering Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Johnson Outdoors had 9 analyst reports since December 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Forward View Consulting given on Sunday, September 3. Forward View Consulting upgraded Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) rating on Monday, August 7. Forward View Consulting has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 30 by Barrington Research. Sidoti upgraded the shares of JOUT in report on Tuesday, August 7 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 24 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, December 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, December 14.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $814.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 15,989 shares to 169,397 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) by 11,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.46, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 4 investors sold JOUT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.04 million shares or 0.25% more from 6.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) for 24 shares. Blackrock reported 350,997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ativo Management Limited Liability has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 14,799 shares. Citigroup reported 1,338 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc reported 11,560 shares stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 0.1% or 104,234 shares in its portfolio. 8,681 are held by Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 1,013 shares. Bluestein R H And Co owns 4,000 shares. California-based Dorsey Wright And has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Teton Advisors Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Renaissance Tech Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Prelude Limited Com has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).