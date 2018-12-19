Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 14.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 6,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,528 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.58M, down from 45,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $57.83 lastly. It is down 2.67% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 6.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 18,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 270,536 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.03 million, down from 288,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/04/2018 – Blackstone’s Japan move highlights governance fight; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE SELLS $352M LONDON OFFICE BUILDING TO KOREAN VENTURE; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy Mon, 3/26/2018, 6:30 PM; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M; 13/04/2018 – Burberry Names Blackstone Group’s Gerry Murphy as Chairman; 11/04/2018 – PUCILLO SAYS BLACKSTONE BEHAVIOR `UNETHICAL’ IN HOVNANIAN SWAP

Among 19 analysts covering The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. The Blackstone Group L.P. had 77 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 2. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, January 12 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 14 with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BX in report on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, July 11. The stock of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, January 10. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 28 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) rating on Thursday, February 1. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $42.0 target.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 7.04% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BX’s profit will be $786.24M for 10.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $24.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold BX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 300.87 million shares or 0.72% more from 298.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co, Colorado-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd reported 13,201 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 18.55 million are owned by Cap World Invsts. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 21,295 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc accumulated 168,645 shares. Creative Planning reported 148,916 shares. Natixis has 0.96% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Salient Trust Lta has 1.26% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Adirondack Trust invested 0.1% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). 200 are held by Jnba Financial Advsr. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com reported 13,232 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.3% stake. Kayne Anderson Advisors LP invested in 93,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parkside National Bank & Trust owns 2,408 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Com reported 0% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $293.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,047 shares to 85,440 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 29,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Blackstone Completes the Acquisition of Clarus, Establishing a New Life Sciences Investment Platform – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Northeastern to rename computer science school following record $50M gift – Boston Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Trinity, Elliott Management buy JW Marriott, Ritz-Carlton in Orlando from Blackstone Group – Orlando Business Journal” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $487.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 49,735 shares to 143,519 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Robert Karr’s Joho Capital Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hexcel down 6% post Q3 results; narrowed guidance – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hexcel Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Hexcel had 52 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Monday, January 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $48.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, August 9. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, January 22. As per Monday, January 4, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold HXL shares while 109 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 74.84 million shares or 2.11% less from 76.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 51,408 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 95,934 shares. Hahn Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 189,021 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. 25 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. 708 are owned by Huntington National Bank. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Jefferies Limited Liability Co holds 26,213 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 6,656 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 5,617 shares. 28,736 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Management Ltd. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 5,295 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 1.27M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 77 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 46,920 shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.7 per share. HXL’s profit will be $68.88M for 18.07 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.