Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,024 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock declined 16.21%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 11,024 shares with $465,000 value, down from 22,048 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $13.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 5.40 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (Prn) (CMCSA) stake by 33.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 36,500 shares as Comcast Corp New (Prn) (CMCSA)’s stock rose 2.72%. The Tsp Capital Management Group Llc holds 72,700 shares with $2.57M value, down from 109,200 last quarter. Comcast Corp New (Prn) now has $159.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 18.19 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Capital Corp has 0.08% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 18,141 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 109,500 shares in its portfolio. stated it has 490,000 shares. Clough Cap Prtn Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 531,995 shares. Spirit Of America Ny accumulated 7,800 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr invested in 0.37% or 31,900 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability reported 12,664 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Trust owns 963 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dana Advsrs holds 1.22% or 705,653 shares. Rech Investors reported 4.00 million shares stake. Invesco reported 4.77M shares. Rmb reported 90,808 shares stake. Us Bancorporation De reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DHI’s profit will be $302.58 million for 10.98 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.61% negative EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 5,580 shares to 7,170 valued at $8.56 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Angi Homeservices Inc stake by 230,760 shares and now owns 1.21M shares. Godaddy Inc was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. D.R. Horton had 7 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of DHI in report on Friday, July 27 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Friday, July 27. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 12 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, November 16. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 12 report.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.77 million activity. Murray Michael J also sold $1.15M worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Friday, December 7. The insider Hewatt Michael W sold $135,037. $486,142 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by WHEAT BILL W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Cap Mgmt has invested 0.59% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,001 shares. Oakworth Inc accumulated 0.02% or 2,655 shares. Kahn Brothers Gru Inc De holds 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 1,720 shares. Stillwater Management Limited Liability Company has 0.95% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 66,231 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc owns 71,573 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na invested in 21,807 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parkside Bancorp Trust stated it has 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bontempo Ohly Capital holds 0.18% or 7,599 shares. 27,113 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Beutel Goodman And Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.22M shares. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 0.16% or 52,700 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 611,002 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,084 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82B for 14.17 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Comcast had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $43 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, July 19 to “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, October 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Pivotal Research. Atlantic Securities upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, September 24, the company rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Monday, September 24 report.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. Another trade for 7,636 shares valued at $282,799 was sold by BACON KENNETH J. BLOCK ARTHUR R sold 1,082 shares worth $38,887.