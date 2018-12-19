Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 73.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 27,082 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 64,148 shares with $17.58 million value, up from 37,066 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $66.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $257.93. About 1.33M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Among 2 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genuine Parts had 2 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 20. The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Bank of America. See Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) latest ratings:

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $13.87 billion. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 19.02 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 461,835 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $260 activity. Neill James R sold 512 shares worth $50,145. On Monday, November 26 the insider HOLDER JOHN R bought $50,405.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Anthem had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 10 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 26. As per Tuesday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 3 by Jefferies. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley.