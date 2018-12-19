Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 7.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 3,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.13M, up from 50,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 1.02M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 20,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 505,578 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.53 million, up from 485,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 5.18 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $155.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 151,857 shares to 91,386 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.19% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). M&T Bank stated it has 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.28% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 701 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 2.06M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 22,022 are owned by Somerset Trust Company. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 2,515 shares. 1,405 were reported by Qci Asset Mngmt Ny. Ajo LP has invested 0.78% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). California-based Palo Capital has invested 0.28% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Davis Capital Ptnrs Lc has 4.35% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cim Inv Mangement holds 10,091 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Among 36 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), 24 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corp. had 137 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, December 21. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, June 8 by Sterne Agee CRT. Morgan Stanley maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Thursday, January 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by Piper Jaffray. Guggenheim downgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Wednesday, April 6 to “Neutral” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, October 10 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Wednesday, October 25 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 1. Sandler O’Neill maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, April 24.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $28.22 million activity. On Tuesday, July 24 FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold $24.05M worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 242,090 shares. The insider Borgmann Kevin S. sold $1.91 million. Shares for $1.64 million were sold by HAY LEWIS III on Tuesday, July 24. Shares for $391,394 were sold by WARNER BRADFORD H.

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 24 by Macquarie Research. Jefferies maintained the shares of EPD in report on Friday, January 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, January 20, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Monday, October 8 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 15 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of EPD in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $981.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 25,450 shares to 32,133 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 1,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,292 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). King Luther Mgmt Corporation owns 214,798 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 18,131 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.03% or 9,810 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones holds 0.04% or 11,556 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 38,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 11,410 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 216,914 shares stake. 62,166 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated holds 5,256 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.77M shares. Essex Financial Service Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 23,965 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 116,094 shares. 3,377 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc.