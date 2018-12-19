Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Ratings Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Chubb (NYSE:CB), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chubb had 10 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of CB in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) on Monday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $123 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) on Monday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) latest ratings:

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $635,384 activity. Beckett Thomas had sold 250 shares worth $8,125 on Monday, October 1. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Landon Timothy J sold $5,220. On Monday, July 2 the insider Boston Wallace E. Jr. sold $169,352.

The insider, and American Public Education Inc’s director, Timothy Landon, made a sale of 150 company shares on 19-12-2018, that are worth $4,353 (at $29.0 for a share). In the last month, he also unloaded 150 shares worth approximately $4,818 USD. Mr. Timothy today owns 15,707 shares, accounting for 0.10% of the company’s total market cap. The trade was made on 19-12-2018 and this act was unveiled in a report which was filed with the (SEC). This report is at your disposal here.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 65,798 shares traded. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has risen 10.50% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 06/03/2018 American Public Education Announces Participation in the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN ON MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education Sees 2Q EPS 29c-EPS 34c; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION-VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES, ABOUT 5% OF ITS NON-FACULTY WORKFORCE IN APEI DIV; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS PROGRAM TO REESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $468.25 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 18.92 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.50, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold American Public Education, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 0.39% more from 14.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 2.91 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 23,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Prudential Fincl owns 73,642 shares. 12,271 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0% or 283 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com reported 30,325 shares stake. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 1,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 1,172 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 18,101 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp has 389,333 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Analysts await American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. APEI’s profit will be $8.54 million for 13.71 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by American Public Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.58% EPS growth.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.36 billion. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. It has a 11.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 3 investors sold Chubb Limited shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 282,764 shares or 1.74% more from 277,939 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fruth Invest Management owns 7,258 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Inc Adv invested in 14,398 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Cibc World Corp holds 61,052 shares. Cleararc Capital has 11,961 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.15% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Gemmer Asset Ltd Com accumulated 202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Penobscot Inv invested in 0.68% or 23,527 shares. Vantage Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advsr has invested 1.04% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 3,900 shares. Connors Investor reported 77,537 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Co reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rowland Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 44,573 shares.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $126.65. About 1.88 million shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has declined 12.85% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 05/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Chubb INA Holdings Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB LTD – AT QTR-END FOREIGN CURRENCY MOVEMENT FAVORABLY IMPACTED BOOK VALUE BY $310 MLN AFTER-TAX AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE BY $136 MLN AFTER-TAX; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB 1Q OPER EPS $2.98; 30/05/2018 – Chubb’s Cyber Policy Will Cover Ransomware, Breaches of Privacy; 15/03/2018 – Chubb and Oliver Wyman Release Research on Importance of Financial Advisors Addressing Insurance Needs for Holistic Wealth Management; 13/03/2018 – CHUBB LTD SAYS PARTNERSHIP WAS ANNOUNCED AS PART OF LAUNCH OF GRAB FINANCIAL, FINTECH PLATFORM WITHIN GRAB ECOSYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 28/03/2018 – Chubb announces new appointment and changes within its European PRS team; 13/03/2018 – Grab and Chubb Sign Partnership to Provide In-App Insurance Products Throughout Southeast Asia; 04/04/2018 – Combined Insurance Receives Award for Business Excellence