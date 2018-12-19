Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Dollar General Corporation (DG) stake by 14.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 177,437 shares as Dollar General Corporation (DG)’s stock declined 5.21%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 1.03M shares with $112.61M value, down from 1.21M last quarter. Dollar General Corporation now has $27.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.82. About 2.15M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN

Manchester United LTD. Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MANU) had a decrease of 17.22% in short interest. MANU’s SI was 125,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.22% from 151,000 shares previously. With 31,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Manchester United LTD. Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MANU)’s short sellers to cover MANU’s short positions. The SI to Manchester United LTD. Class A Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.34%. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 425,749 shares traded or 435.02% up from the average. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 14.60% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated invested in 2,057 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Transamerica Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Semper Augustus Investments Group Inc has 3.63% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 57,621 shares. Finemark State Bank reported 0.41% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Sterling Ltd Llc has 0.82% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 834,429 shares. Zacks Mngmt reported 8,795 shares stake. Ledyard Bankshares invested in 54,368 shares. Principal Financial invested in 0.26% or 2.72M shares. 1.55M were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Investec Asset Management Limited invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 1,657 shares. Pggm reported 0.42% stake. Coho holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.55 million shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity. On Friday, September 7 Ravener Robert D sold $2.50M worth of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 22,440 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dollar General had 9 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Raymond James. Raymond James upgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, June 22 to “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $118 target in Wednesday, August 29 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, August 27. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, December 10 report. UBS maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Monday, October 15 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) – Q3 Earnings Preview For Dollar General – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. retailers prep for new tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Let’s Talk About Dollar General – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Dollar General Corp. (DG) Anymore – Yahoo News” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The firm operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It currently has negative earnings. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Manchester United plc shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 34.00 million shares or 1.92% less from 34.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Fin Services Gp reported 100 shares. Bamco accumulated 13.99 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Clark Estates owns 87,498 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 12,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) or 37,424 shares. Thompson Davis Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 42,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 310 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). D E Shaw Company Incorporated reported 203,929 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). 14,150 are held by Connable Office. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 809 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jefferies: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Has ‘Unparalleled Reach’ Among Sports Teams – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Inside the Big Moves from Navistar and Rent-A-Center Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on December 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Jose Mourinho leaves United – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Manchester United (NYSE:MANU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Manchester United had 2 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 27 report. Jefferies reinitiated Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) rating on Monday, December 17. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $26 target.