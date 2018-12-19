Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 5.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 6,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,551 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.35M, up from 113,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 760,251 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.79M, up from 112,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, December 12. $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Goeckeler David. $3.32M worth of stock was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. Shares for $1.52M were sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D. $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Robbins Charles.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 13 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 18. Suntrust Robinson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 24 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, November 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 19 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 6 report.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For USMV – Nasdaq" on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Cisco Announces December 2018 Events with the Financial Community – GlobeNewswire" published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Nutanix: Growth Aplenty But Risks Keep Us On Hold – Seeking Alpha" on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: "Cisco to Add a New Semiconductor Firm to Its Portfolio – 24/7 Wall St." published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq" with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $8.08 million activity. $209,498 worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was sold by DUCHENE TODD M. FRANK JEFFREY sold $2.67 million worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) on Friday, September 7.

Among 13 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. FLIR Systems had 32 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 16 by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Thursday, February 23 to “In-Line”. As per Tuesday, January 5, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, May 17. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. On Wednesday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. On Friday, January 15 the stock rating was initiated by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 15. The stock of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 19 by SunTrust.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Is Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Global Video Surveillance market to Reach $105.99 billion by 2026 and How New Technology will Play Key Role; DirectView Holdings, Inc (OTC: DIRV), FLIR Systems, Honeywell and Panasonic Corporation – GlobeNewswire" published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq" on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq" published on November 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "FLIR Systems' CFO Carol Lowe to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference – Business Wire" with publication date: December 03, 2018.

