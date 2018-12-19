Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) by 78.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 158,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.35 million, up from 88,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 7.00M shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 03/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox: ‘Offering Personal Undertakings’ Not to Influence or Attempt of Influence Sky News Head’s Editorial Choices; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – JOHN NALLEN, 21CF’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL TAKE A BROADER ROLE AS NEW FOX’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 12/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox Regarding The Takeover Panel’s Ruling; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 27/04/2018 – ValueAct’s Jeffrey Ubben Leaves 21st Century Fox’s Board; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 18/04/2018 – Twenty-First Cen: Sky and National Geographic fight to eradicate plastic litter in oceans; 26/03/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR ELLIOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS DISCLOSES 2.789 PCT STAKE IN SKY PLC – REGULATORY FILING

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 2.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,711 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.97 million, down from 201,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.8. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018

More notable recent Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Tuesday's Vital Data: Disney, Nvidia and Square – Investorplace.com" on November 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Amazon Can Conjure a Perfect Storm for Facebook – Investorplace.com" published on November 28, 2018, Investorplace.com published: "Poor Leadership Continues to Fail Snap Stock – Investorplace.com" on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "Fox, Disney sued for $1.75 billion over Malaysian theme park – L.A. Biz" published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Disney, 21st Century Fox, Twitter and Netflix – Nasdaq" with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $143.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 10,000 shares to 100,310 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,650 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $755,551 activity. Trice David W had sold 2,489 shares worth $317,203. 1,792 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares with value of $209,309 were sold by CRISP CHARLES R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bridges Mgmt owns 70,478 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares stated it has 7,267 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 117,683 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Williams Jones Associate Lc accumulated 483,406 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,644 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 9,575 shares. 3.14M were accumulated by Lyrical Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.5% or 1.10 million shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Company owns 1,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.91 million shares. Btr Cap invested in 19,715 shares. Macroview Inv Management Ltd holds 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 26 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp reported 160,552 shares stake.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.64M for 14.41 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.