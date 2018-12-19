Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 9.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc acquired 9,569 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 105,624 shares with $7.58M value, up from 96,055 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $128.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 23.74 million shares traded or 25.11% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES

1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.42, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 8 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 3 reduced and sold their stock positions in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings. The funds in our database reported: 386,870 shares, up from 364,639 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding 1347 Property Insurance Holdings in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company has market cap of $23.97 million. The firm offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 40.4 P/E ratio. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents.

The stock increased 3.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 16,738 shares traded or 118.83% up from the average. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (PIH) has declined 34.15% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PIH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ 1347 Property Insurance Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIH); 26/03/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 4Q EPS 23c; 14/05/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 1Q Rev $13.5M; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $7.82 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 VERSUS $7.62 AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017; 14/05/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – AT MOST RECENT BOARD MEETING, LARRY G. SWETS, JR. INDICATED HIS DESIRE TO RETIRE FROM CHAIRMAN ROLE; 26/03/2018 – 1347 Property Insurance 4Q Rev $38.1M; 26/03/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $23.9 MILLION, UP 101.5% FROM $11.8 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – Correct: 1347 Property Insurance 4Q Rev $11.2M, Not $38.1M; 26/03/2018 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE QTRLY SHR $0.23; 14/05/2018 – 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 54.4% TO $12.6 MLN

Analysts await 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) to report earnings on March, 25. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PIH’s profit will be $2.46 million for 2.44 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -270.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind State Auto Financial, CTI Industries, 1347 Property Insurance, US Auto Parts Network, EDAP TMS SA, and BroadVision â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “1347 Property Insurance Holdings: This 8.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “PIH Health Opens New Urgent Care Center in La Habra – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A – Business Wire” published on February 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. for 50,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 88,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 4,001 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,357 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 6 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $84 target in Monday, July 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Monday, July 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $85 target.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity. On Thursday, July 19 AKRAM RAJA sold $34,605 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cna Financial Corporation invested in 200,641 shares. Addison Capital Communication stated it has 10,479 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 10,409 are held by Tdam Usa Inc. First Allied Advisory Services reported 32,188 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,385 shares. Tegean Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 375,000 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. At Bancorp has 0.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,850 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 5,065 shares. Lipe Dalton accumulated 61,560 shares. Sol reported 46,084 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Regent Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,600 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 1.30M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup Is A Clear Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Not Necessarily Cheaper Than Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pro: Citigroup (NYSE:C) Should Acquire Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,309 shares to 22,999 valued at $8.55 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) stake by 10,155 shares and now owns 8,771 shares. Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was reduced too.