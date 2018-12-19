Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 23.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 95,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 512,792 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.38M, up from 416,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 14.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc Com (ANET) by 24.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 268,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $366.09 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $201.95. About 755,653 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 4.51% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27,798 shares to 240,160 shares, valued at $108.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CME) by 166,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Adr Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Among 36 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Arista Networks had 151 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) rating on Monday, September 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $176.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, February 6. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, May 31 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, May 4. Needham maintained the shares of ANET in report on Tuesday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, February 16. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 14 report.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of VZ in report on Tuesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 27 by Hilliard Lyons. FBR Capital maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Wednesday, October 21. FBR Capital has “Outperform” rating and $54 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, November 20. As per Thursday, June 15, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Bank of America maintained the shares of VZ in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Asset stated it has 15,202 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated holds 0.48% or 109,519 shares in its portfolio. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The California-based Meridian Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has 93,915 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.37 million shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 9,710 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,844 shares in its portfolio. 24,479 are held by Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Hengehold Capital Management Limited Com owns 47,381 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,102 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc, Arizona-based fund reported 6,586 shares. Town Country National Bank & Trust Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 73,898 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt owns 847,622 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc owns 22,871 shares.

