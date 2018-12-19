Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) had an increase of 16.87% in short interest. LEG’s SI was 9.13M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 16.87% from 7.82 million shares previously. With 1.27 million avg volume, 7 days are for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)’s short sellers to cover LEG’s short positions. The SI to Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s float is 7.12%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 546,262 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 18.35% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stake by 0.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 1,618 shares as Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s stock declined 6.43%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 167,038 shares with $37.18M value, down from 168,656 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated now has $199.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $193.62. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 11,607 shares to 85,325 valued at $6.58 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 54,479 shares and now owns 99,284 shares. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) was raised too.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. The insider Haythornthwaite Richard sold $959,993. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jump Trading holds 0.01% or 1,176 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Interocean Cap Ltd Liability holds 18,222 shares. King Wealth reported 6,702 shares stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 22,849 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 867 shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 159,535 shares or 4.64% of the stock. Hemenway Limited Liability Corporation invested in 105,926 shares or 3.97% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.10M shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.8% or 14.04M shares. Baxter Bros reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,601 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ycg accumulated 179,927 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,236 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct owns 211,794 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 31.85 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 13 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 27. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $224 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, July 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $230 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It has a 17.3 P/E ratio. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Leggett & Platt, Incorporated shares while 130 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 96.05 million shares or 2.35% less from 98.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Mngmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 2,623 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 57,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,203 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Management Lc. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. 11,749 are held by Smith Moore And. State Street Corp accumulated 11.39M shares. United Service Automobile Association invested in 419,732 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 97,327 shares. Pacific Mngmt has 12,253 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Umb Bancshares N A Mo owns 332,145 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Park Natl Oh has 9,254 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 50,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings.