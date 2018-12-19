Eaton Vance Management increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 2.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 41,780 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock declined 26.60%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 1.56M shares with $15.98 million value, up from 1.52M last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $4.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 9.45 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR)

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 7.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc acquired 8,207 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock rose 1.84%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 114,232 shares with $10.18 million value, up from 106,025 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $4.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.2. About 199,011 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CZR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Long Pond Lp has invested 6.45% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 603,522 shares or 3.66% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.21 million shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability stated it has 7.76% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Signaturefd Limited Com has 216 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cambridge Advsr holds 27,207 shares. Brant Point Investment Limited Company owns 103,611 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited invested in 0.1% or 1.14M shares. Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advisors accumulated 3.82% or 29.28 million shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 1.03M shares. 12,125 are held by Envestnet Asset Inc. 3,631 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 687 shares. Capital Rech holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 35.72M shares.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $172,937 activity. Benninger Thomas M. also bought $319,390 worth of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) shares. 17,834 Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) shares with value of $146,453 were sold by Roca Marco.

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 6 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2.

Eaton Vance Management decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 12,039 shares to 1.04M valued at $218.44M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 78,124 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was reduced too.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $5.06 million activity. Simon Michael K had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.71 million on Monday, November 5.

Among 7 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. LogMeIn had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, July 27 to “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Monday, October 1 to “Outperform”. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $112 target in Friday, September 7 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 19,202 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP holds 0.4% or 387,835 shares. Sei invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Grp One Trading LP reported 4,800 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Pnc Financial Group Inc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Principal Group Inc reported 0.02% stake. Lpl Limited Liability Com has 13,248 shares. Ascend Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 70,130 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Franklin Incorporated, California-based fund reported 7,246 shares. 2,529 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Capital Fund Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 74,105 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 83 shares stake.