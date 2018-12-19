Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 131.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $158.75. About 629,561 shares traded or 9.94% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $161.70 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 6.17 million shares traded or 66.31% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway Invests In Emerging Markets Consumer Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmEx -1.2% in premarket as BofAML steps to sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amex, Dickâ€™s, Dominion Energy, Grubhub, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Microsoft, Nvidia, Total and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp reported 193,868 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,965 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 0.23% stake. Aspiriant Ltd Com invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Valueworks Lc holds 2.51% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 37,159 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.24 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc reported 528 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.94% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 94,230 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 285,881 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.19% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cambridge Inv Rech reported 32,269 shares. Overbrook Management Corp stated it has 46,306 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtn Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,942 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West reported 3,965 shares stake. Moreover, Haverford Fincl Services has 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,216 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 13.79 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 1.25 million shares to 7.08M shares, valued at $326.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 21 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AXP in report on Thursday, October 22 with “Underperform” rating. As per Monday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by S&P Research. As per Friday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, September 9. Argus Research maintained the shares of AXP in report on Thursday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, April 12.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. 12,500 shares were sold by Squeri Stephen J, worth $1.30 million. $2.80 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was sold by GORDON MARC D.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 238,800 shares to 446,600 shares, valued at $26.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 14,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,100 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lee +8.2% as profits grow amid digital transition – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon pushes hard in online ads – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Google Announces Major Ad Partnership With Disney – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ad buyers skeptical as Snap looks beyond teens for growth – Yahoo Finance” published on November 29, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 743,249 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 0% or 1,329 shares. 1,756 are held by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd owns 9,511 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pittenger & Anderson holds 500 shares. 63 were reported by Markston Int Lc. 1,722 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.09% or 1.89M shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.02% or 53,606 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc invested in 160,123 shares. Burney reported 12,147 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).