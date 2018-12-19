Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 970.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 6,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,491 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.65M, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $295.41. About 879,033 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 15.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 41,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.85 million, down from 266,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 40,074 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 11.08% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 47C TO 53C, EST. 53C; 17/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: 10 men facing felony indictments for allegedly seeking sex with minors after undercover TBI; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 09/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: Latta Recognized for 100% Family Values Voting Record with `True Blue’ Award; 03/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: #BREAKING: Suspect wanted in Wilson County added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Rev $585M-$600M

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $363.0 target in Friday, January 26 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, April 25. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $36300 target. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Tuesday, September 6 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, May 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $290 target. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Monday, November 7 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 11 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 30 by Jefferies. Bernstein initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 29 report.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $350,000 activity.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 75,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ims Capital has 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 8,591 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap has 0.51% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Montecito Comml Bank Trust holds 859 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) owns 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 466 shares. Ima Wealth invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tekla Mgmt Ltd stated it has 391,402 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hartford Investment Management owns 24,394 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Clark Estates stated it has 13,500 shares. First Personal Financial Ser holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 141 shares. Epoch Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.19% or 2,833 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 180,753 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 53,667 shares to 74,409 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 84,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,225 shares, and has risen its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold TBI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 4,556 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 777 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Reinhart accumulated 0.14% or 60,335 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 126 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Barclays Public Ltd reported 75,928 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 87,770 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 538,920 shares in its portfolio. 2,881 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 28,481 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Inc reported 1,344 shares stake. 17,900 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. 413,817 are held by Invesco Ltd.

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 13.73% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.51 per share. TBI’s profit will be $22.80M for 10.02 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.58% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TrueBlue had 24 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Avondale maintained TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) on Thursday, April 21 with “Market Outperform” rating. Bank of America downgraded TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) on Wednesday, January 13 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by Avondale on Monday, December 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Avondale to “Mkt Underperform” on Thursday, October 20. Credit Suisse maintained TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) rating on Tuesday, November 6. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $25 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, October 16. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, August 18 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, January 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 1 report.