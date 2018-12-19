Gator Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 925.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gator Capital Management Llc bought 152,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gator Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 3.91 million shares traded or 58.63% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.35% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/04/2018 – Correct: UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.47B, not CHF4.88B; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 32.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 777,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.76M, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 1.87M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has risen 12.30% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Among 7 analysts covering Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cameco had 18 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 27. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 30. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CCJ in report on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets initiated Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) on Thursday, June 29 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 5 with “Sector Perform”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 21 by Bank of America. Bank of America upgraded Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) on Thursday, January 12 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 19 with “Neutral”. The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by TD Securities. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, May 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 235,233 shares to 585,525 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 184,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,652 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Among 12 analysts covering UBS AG (NYSE:UBS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UBS AG had 21 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 26 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, February 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, February 24. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 12 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, November 10 to “Outperform”. Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) on Tuesday, February 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 6. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 10 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 28 by RBC Capital Markets.

