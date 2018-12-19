UCOT (UCT) registered -0.04% drop for a day

UCOT (UCT) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-2.09320000000082E-06 or -0.04% trading at $0.0056286148. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, UCOT (UCT) eyes $0.00619147628 target on the road to $0.014806596583877. UCT last traded at BitZ exchange. It had high of $0.0057782786 and low of $0.005447553 for December 18-19. The open was $0.005630708.

UCOT (UCT) is down -40.60% in the last 30 days from $0.009476 per coin. Its down -72.23% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02027 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago UCT traded at $0.1369. UCT has 1.05B coins mined giving it $5.91M market cap. UCOT maximum coins available are 1.05B. UCT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 17/01/2018.

UCOT is a blockchain powered smart IoT ecosystem. UCT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the UCOT ecosystem.