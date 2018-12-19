Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 70.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 505,227 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 1.22 million shares with $203.20M value, up from 715,927 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $98.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 2.36 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology

United Services Automobile Association increased T (TMUS) stake by 703.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 351,625 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 0.26%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 401,625 shares with $28.19M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. T now has $54.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 2.74 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon

United Services Automobile Association decreased Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 712,362 shares to 9,631 valued at $855,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apple Hospitality Reit Inc stake by 65,484 shares and now owns 32,853 shares. Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering T Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T Mobile US had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 28. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 233 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Viking Glob LP has invested 1.14% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Strs Ohio has 270,011 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 118,256 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Thematic Ptnrs Lc accumulated 524,128 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability owns 10,737 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,124 shares. New York-based Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 75,400 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 89,591 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mark Asset Mgmt holds 1.62% or 97,368 shares in its portfolio. Kellner Cap Ltd reported 0.63% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 0.34% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 23,528 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) stake by 12,145 shares to 102,331 valued at $2.94M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 99,730 shares and now owns 51,086 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, July 12. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $186 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 23. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 23 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lbmc Invest Lc invested in 1,322 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 53,042 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Llc. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brave Asset invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Asset has 3,140 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 2.33% or 458,570 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 1.12M shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 24,275 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability owns 491,583 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Westpac invested in 0% or 217,798 shares. 314,015 are owned by Pinebridge Invs L P. 769,099 were reported by Citigroup. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 33,625 shares. Thomas White Ltd reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. $1.59M worth of stock was sold by Kapur Vimal on Friday, July 27. DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of stock or 3,963 shares. Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06 million worth of stock or 28,281 shares. 13,400 shares were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA, worth $1.94 million.