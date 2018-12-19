Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. MAIN’s SI was 1.94M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 1.95 million shares previously. With 266,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)’s short sellers to cover MAIN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 294,585 shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has declined 5.66% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million

United Services Automobile Association decreased Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) stake by 49.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association sold 153,893 shares as Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)’s stock declined 24.16%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 157,455 shares with $7.18 million value, down from 311,348 last quarter. Gibraltar Industries Inc now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 126,263 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has risen 9.70% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C

United Services Automobile Association increased Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) stake by 145,420 shares to 148,515 valued at $5.93M in 2018Q3. It also upped Wec Energy Group Inc stake by 256,823 shares and now owns 443,176 shares. Approach Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AREX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold ROCK shares while 52 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $12.70M for 20.96 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.71, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 9.47 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.