Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 47.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 44,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,122 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.14 million, up from 94,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.92. About 2.01 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 4,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.50M, up from 36,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 21.35 million shares traded or 55.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $262.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,149 shares to 8,091 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,418 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. 9,522 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr. $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Hansen Neil A. Rosenthal David S also sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 4. Verity John R sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11. 15,000 shares were sold by Corson Bradley W, worth $1.26 million. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of stock.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.45 million activity. BURKHALTER BRANDY sold $395,700 worth of stock. $291,100 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was sold by GEPHARDT Richard A. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $659,500 was made by Hunter Jesse N on Thursday, July 26. $553,090 worth of stock was sold by BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D on Tuesday, July 17. Shares for $290,000 were sold by Williamson Keith H.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS) by 9,175 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $146.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,239 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

