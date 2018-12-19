Van Berkom & Associates Increased Its Shutterstock (SSTK) Holding; Lands End (LE) Shorts Raised By 8.93%

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) stake by 1.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 15,750 shares as Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)’s stock declined 29.93%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.33 million shares with $71.54 million value, up from 1.31M last quarter. Shutterstock Inc now has $1.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 79,699 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 5.96% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 15/03/2018 – The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners; 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Lands End Inc (NASDAQ:LE) had an increase of 8.93% in short interest. LE’s SI was 2.55M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 8.93% from 2.35M shares previously. With 173,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Lands End Inc (NASDAQ:LE)’s short sellers to cover LE’s short positions. The SI to Lands End Inc’s float is 24.3%. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 198,198 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 3.88% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Lands’ End Business Outfitters Celebrates 25 Years and Launches the Beyond Business Contest; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M; 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Direct Segment Net Revenue Rose 14.3% to $455.6M

LandsÂ’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $455.43 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Retail. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

More notable recent Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2018: KR,LE,THO – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LE, NVDA, LSI – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “French court rules SocGen justified in firing rogue trader Kerviel – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/18/2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lands’ End Announces Date Change for Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

More notable recent Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shutterstock in rights clearance pact with Greenlight – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hold On To Shutterstock – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/11/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Shutterstock’s 2019 Color Trends Identifies Fastest Growing Colors in Popularity Around the World – PRNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Introducing Shutterstock Select, Premium Footage Filmed by Industry Experts – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterstock 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $758,129 activity. $246,329 worth of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was sold by Brodbeck Martin. Shares for $511,800 were sold by Evans Thomas R.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) stake by 29,278 shares to 1.36 million valued at $68.44 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) stake by 20,111 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was reduced too.