Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Adtran Inc (ADTN) stake by 2.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 54,202 shares as Adtran Inc (ADTN)’s stock declined 29.34%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 2.03M shares with $35.78 million value, down from 2.08M last quarter. Adtran Inc now has $526.54 million valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 52,797 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 46.61% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) had an increase of 10.11% in short interest. LEA’s SI was 2.37 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 10.11% from 2.15M shares previously. With 924,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)’s short sellers to cover LEA’s short positions. The SI to Lear Corporation’s float is 3.62%. The stock increased 4.10% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $126.65. About 331,420 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 43.52 million shares or 2.97% less from 44.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 511,390 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,994 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Keybank Association Oh has 63,100 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 34,275 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 1,246 shares. Gotham Asset Llc owns 32,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 51,700 shares. Optimum Inv accumulated 3,700 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 16,322 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 119,553 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0% or 1.13 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 2,839 shares.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, ADTRAN, Aspen Technology, AMC Entertainment, and Halliburton â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ADTRAN, Inc. to attend the 5th Annual Cowen and Company Networking & Cybersecurity Summit in New York on December 12, 2018 – Business Wire” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adtran tumbles 10% after 24% sales hit – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ADTRAN Advances Gigabit Society with NBN Co in Massive Rollout of Its Cutting-Edge G.fast Fibre-to-the-Curb (FTTC) Technology – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Telecom Stock Roundup: Qualcomm Wins Patent, Verizon’s Oath Write Off & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $42,450 activity. The insider Wilson James Denson Jr sold $42,450.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) stake by 898,905 shares to 3.59 million valued at $67.65 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) stake by 15,750 shares and now owns 1.33M shares. Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) was raised too.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.78% negative EPS growth.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $119,156 activity. 789 shares valued at $106,618 were sold by Bott Richard Harold on Friday, November 16. The insider MALLETT CONRAD L JR sold 79 shares worth $12,538.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KeyBanc Looks For Winners And Losers In The Auto Parts Space – Yahoo Finance” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear: Enjoy The Smooth Ride – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 70 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Usa Fincl Portformulas stated it has 5,021 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Company, a Iowa-based fund reported 24 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 25,148 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 448,203 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 5,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Northern Tru Corporation reported 612,391 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited reported 0.08% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 75,854 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 1,562 shares. American Int Grp reported 12,235 shares. 17 are held by Howe & Rusling. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.16% or 4,415 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 66,868 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.