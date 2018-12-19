Lightinthebox Holding CO LTD. American Depositar (NYSE:LITB) had an increase of 92.23% in short interest. LITB’s SI was 108,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 92.23% from 56,600 shares previously. With 138,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Lightinthebox Holding CO LTD. American Depositar (NYSE:LITB)’s short sellers to cover LITB’s short positions. The SI to Lightinthebox Holding CO LTD. American Depositar’s float is 0.96%. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 1.71M shares traded or 1201.69% up from the average. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) has declined 66.32% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.32% the S&P500. Some Historical LITB News: 23/03/2018 – LightlnTheBox Reports 9.4% Revenue Growth for Full Year 2017; 23/03/2018 – LightInTheBox Holding 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 28/03/2018 – LightlnTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – LIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO – PARTNERED WITH PAYTM, PAYUBIZ OTHER LOCAL SERVICE PARTNERS, TO LAUNCH LOCAL PAYMENT SERVICES FOR CUSTOMERS IN INDIA; 27/04/2018 – LightlnTheBox Strengthens Cross-Border Logistics Operations with Opening of New Bonded Warehouse in Qianhai Shenzhen; 16/05/2018 – LightInTheBox Launches Cash on Delivery in India; 04/04/2018 – LightInTheBox and Xiaomi Sign Strategic North Amer Distribution Agreement; 15/03/2018 LightInTheBox Establishes Experimental Cryptocurrency Mining Operation in North America; 15/03/2018 – LightlnTheBox Establishes Experimental Cryptocurrency Mining Operation in North America; 04/04/2018 – LightlnTheBox and Xiaomi Sign Strategic North American Distribution Agreement

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc increased Vf Corp. (VFC) stake by 13341.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc acquired 66,706 shares as Vf Corp. (VFC)’s stock declined 15.26%. The Vantage Investment Advisors Llc holds 67,206 shares with $6.28M value, up from 500 last quarter. Vf Corp. now has $29.28 billion valuation. It closed at $73.78 lastly. It is down 6.15% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc decreased Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) stake by 83,147 shares to 6,130 valued at $519,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nasdaq 100 Powershares Etf stake by 1,946 shares and now owns 6,301 shares. Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. VF had 19 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 16. Credit Suisse maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 17. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of VFC in report on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 22. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 14 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Co owns 2,888 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Marshwinds Advisory reported 15,275 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.03% or 903,377 shares. Bessemer Incorporated owns 7,086 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 1,892 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 72,981 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation reported 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Victory Mngmt reported 5,472 shares. 2,440 are owned by Lincoln Corporation. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 242,774 shares. City Holding reported 1,690 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 119,185 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 349,314 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Company owns 31,117 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $11.04 million activity. $2.33M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by McNeill Bryan H. $6.45M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. CHUGG JULIANA L also bought $496,622 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Thursday, October 25. BAILEY KEVIN sold $404,580 worth of stock. The insider Carucci Richard bought 5,000 shares worth $393,250. $2.74M worth of stock was sold by Roe Scott A. on Thursday, July 26.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.91 million. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms.