Among 7 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. WEC Energy Group had 9 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, July 20. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 10. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 1 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. See WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $81 Maintain

19/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $71 New Target: $73 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $69 New Target: $70 Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $63 New Target: $66 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $71 New Target: $75 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $67 New Target: $68 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

10/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $71 Initiates Coverage On

10/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $61 New Target: $63 Maintain

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 19.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 378,025 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock rose 13.74%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 1.53 million shares with $72.05 million value, down from 1.91 million last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $6.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 560,915 shares traded. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) has risen 60.60% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $34.22 million activity. Shares for $3.62M were sold by KLAPPA GALE E. Another trade for 72,455 shares valued at $5.12 million was sold by Fletcher Joseph Kevin. Shares for $11.30 million were sold by KUESTER FREDERICK D.

More notable recent WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WEC Energy declares $0.59 dividend – WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Conforming to Hypercar Regulations – Live Trading News” published on December 18, 2018, Zacks.com published: “PNW or WEC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2018: KMI, WEC, HON – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) CEO Gale Klappa on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $22.67 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 17.69 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.00, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 0 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 204,289 shares or 10.85% more from 184,289 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based West Oak Limited has invested 0% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Bruce And Comm Inc reported 23,124 shares stake. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Vantage Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Jnba Fincl stated it has 314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System holds 18,702 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Company accumulated 5,763 shares. Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) owns 0.08% invested in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) for 103,957 shares. Prudential Public Limited owns 23,493 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 184 shares. Ashford Mgmt has invested 0.06% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.85. About 604,224 shares traded. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 8.31% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 14/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS INCREASING 5-YEAR CAPITAL PLAN BY $2.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY REAFFIRMS EPS VIEW, SEES REACHING TOP END OF RANGE; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q EPS $1.23, EST. $1.16; 16/05/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – HAS BEEN CHOSEN BY ENERGY PROVIDER TO SERVICE ITS RECEIVABLES; 22/04/2018 – DJ WEC Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEC); 05/03/2018 WEC ENERGY GROUP INC WEC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Rev $2.29B; 17/04/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – SIGNS FACTORING AGREEMENT WITH CO FROM MINING INDUSTRY

Investors sentiment is 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 45 investors sold IDTI shares while 104 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 112.64 million shares or 7.09% less from 121.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Contravisory Inv reported 6,022 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0% stake. Kennedy Inc owns 217,578 shares. Tig Advsr Limited Com reported 1.94 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 10,000 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 200 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 26,795 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 110,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 45,249 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 74,609 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 6,095 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 830,336 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $3.49 million activity. WATERS GREGORY L had sold 15,000 shares worth $474,700 on Monday, July 2. On Thursday, July 5 the insider Shepard David sold $64,080. The insider Allexandre Chris sold 3,000 shares worth $99,000. Chittipeddi Sailesh had sold 33,300 shares worth $1.57 million.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 56,175 shares to 436,191 valued at $40.04M in 2018Q3. It also upped Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 25,447 shares and now owns 395,475 shares. Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) was raised too.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, FIVE, ETSY – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IDT Provides New Firmware for its Latest Indoor Air Quality Platform to Support Low-Power Applications – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “IDT Receives a 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IDT Introduces New RF Amplifier with Superior Wide-Band and High Linearity Performance – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.