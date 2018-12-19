Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 2.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 10,300 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 390,932 shares with $80.03M value, up from 380,632 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $48.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $162.79. About 755,159 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B

Dorian Lpg LTD. (NYSE:LPG) had a decrease of 8.14% in short interest. LPG’s SI was 1.66M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.14% from 1.80 million shares previously. With 106,600 avg volume, 16 days are for Dorian Lpg LTD. (NYSE:LPG)’s short sellers to cover LPG’s short positions. The SI to Dorian Lpg LTD.’s float is 6.16%. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 68,126 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has declined 6.42% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Dynamics had 10 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, October 26. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, June 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $195 target in Thursday, October 25 report.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 563,565 shares to 10,050 valued at $502,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 10,075 shares and now owns 373,625 shares. First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 21,982 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,416 shares. 6,999 are held by Leisure Capital Mgmt. Cambridge stated it has 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mraz Amerine & Incorporated reported 3,600 shares. Smith Moore Communication stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 32,418 are held by Hartford Investment. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 3,414 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Llc reported 426 shares. Van Eck Assoc invested in 0.12% or 119,131 shares. Utah Retirement System has 48,214 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate reported 266,027 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Company reported 881 shares. Eqis Cap Inc has 0.09% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 7,373 shares.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. Shares for $509,612 were bought by Malcolm Mark on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 77,810 shares valued at $15.55M was sold by Johnson S. Daniel. 22,500 shares valued at $4.35 million were sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK on Monday, October 15. Reynolds Catherine B bought $100,585 worth of stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas shipping firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $341.48 million. The firm engages in the transportation of LPG. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

