Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Electrs (PHG) by 10.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 43,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,190 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.48 million, down from 405,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips Electrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 549,724 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 4.77% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 25/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – BASED ON CURRENT PLANS CONTRACT IS VALUED AT AROUND EUR 85 MLN; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – ON TRACK TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES, PUBLISHED DURING IPO PROCESS EARLY 2017; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – DELIVERED EUR 100 MLN OF NET CUMULATIVE SYNERGY SAVINGS IN QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS AHOLD PROMISED A DISCUSSION ON GOOD CORPORATE GOVERNANCE YET THERE WAS NO DIRECT AND CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AT AGM; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 36.00 FROM EUR 35.00; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – IT IS NOT EXPECTED THAT 2017 NET RESULT WILL BE MATCHED; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: PHILIPS LIGHTING NORTH AMERICA v. WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1526 – 2018-04-18; 07/03/2018 – SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: ICADE PILOTS LIFI-ENABLED LUMINAIRES; 27/03/2018 – PHILIPS SAYS PACT WITH ZORGSAAM HOSPITAL IS FOR 15 YRS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs Cp (IART) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,082 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.31M, up from 354,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 165,288 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 2.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Presents At Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “IART Stock Price – Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. Stock Quote (US: Nasdaq) – MarketWatch” published on June 07, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “Integra LifeSciences Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Integra (IART) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Integra LifeSciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. had 53 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, July 9. On Friday, January 6 the stock rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Mkt Outperform”. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 26 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 10. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 29 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 33,535 shares to 978,990 shares, valued at $47.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 86,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,416 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold IART shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 71.80 million shares or 1.22% more from 70.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). D E Shaw has invested 0.04% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 4,212 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.14% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 29,044 shares. Plante Moran Finance Lc reported 31 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 14,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 270,558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Intll Group owns 144,008 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Pure Fin Advisors Inc accumulated 10,781 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 0.06% or 20,862 shares. Nordea Management holds 0.01% or 77,259 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12,780 shares to 81,230 shares, valued at $29.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).