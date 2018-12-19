King Wealth Management Group Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 15.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. King Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 5,716 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The King Wealth Management Group Llc holds 43,161 shares with $9.75M value, up from 37,445 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $763.49B valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 47.25 million shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers

Investors sentiment increased to 2.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.85, from 1.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Vera Bradley, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.79 million shares or 0.75% more from 23.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Inc, Texas-based fund reported 134,000 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership accumulated 90,615 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 24,564 shares. 76,423 are owned by Landscape Capital Mgmt Llc. First Trust Advsr L P has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Raymond James & Associates holds 64,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 31,535 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 550,679 shares. Dimensional Fund L P has 0.02% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 3.00M shares. Northern has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Ajo Ltd Partnership has 17,009 shares. Spark Inv Limited reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Macquarie Limited accumulated 9,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Since June 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 26 insider sales for $36.28 million activity. Another trade for 33,236 shares valued at $357,786 was made by Ray Michael C. on Tuesday, November 27. Ray Anne Marie sold $414,253 worth of stock or 28,378 shares. Shares for $74,720 were bought by Wallstrom Robert on Friday, December 14. 600,000 shares were sold by Miller P. Michael, worth $9.06 million on Thursday, September 27. $9.06 million worth of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares were sold by Miller Patricia R. On Tuesday, October 2 Philip Frances P sold $99,813 worth of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) or 6,584 shares. $8.66M worth of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was sold by Barbara B. Baekgaard 2009 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust on Tuesday, June 26.

Yesterday, the shareholder of Vera Bradley Inc, Mr. Anne Ray, sold number of company shares – 28,378, amounting to $241,781 U.S. Dollars, which is based on a market stock price of $8.5 for every share. She also sold 28,378 shares that are worth about $305,489 USD in the last month. Anne Ray now indirectly owns 3600669 shares. She also directly owns 0 shares. In total she holds a stake of 10.39%.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $299.87 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 18.76 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burt Wealth invested in 0.81% or 7,931 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 917,937 shares or 4.17% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.23% stake. Everence Cap reported 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Co has 1,003 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,242 shares. Fairfield Bush & invested in 66,732 shares. Moreover, Stralem has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,400 shares. Bangor Comml Bank holds 22,263 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Somerset Gru Lc invested in 10,673 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 80,001 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Lbmc Invest Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 7,143 shares. Wade G W has invested 4.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Dt Investment Ptnrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,374 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Rosenblatt on Thursday, December 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 2. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98 million. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.