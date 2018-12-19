Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 14.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 3,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,924 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40 million, up from 26,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 2.85 million shares traded or 40.34% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 17.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 57,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.46M, down from 325,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 3.23 million shares traded or 56.02% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $200.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 392,065 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $80.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 583,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jennison Assoc Limited reported 0% stake. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 72,336 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 14,374 are held by Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 31 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 15,549 shares. Provise Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,709 shares. 742,461 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 113 shares. Wealthfront holds 0.01% or 13,540 shares in its portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2% stake. 38,282 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. First Interstate Bank reported 2,259 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 0.56% or 410,249 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 0.34% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Stifel Finance reported 0.33% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 34.19% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.55 per share. DFS’s profit will be $698.79 million for 7.02 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.46% EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $437.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,550 shares to 60,821 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 50,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,850 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl V.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.54 million activity. $1.56 million worth of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) shares were sold by Azbell Michael T.. On Thursday, August 16 the insider PALMER ANTHONY J. sold $756,256. 1,100 shares were sold by Powell Aaron, worth $116,551.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KMB shares while 410 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 240.73 million shares or 3.47% less from 249.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund Llc has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 1.30 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Co stated it has 0.37% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 3,955 are owned by Cibc Bank & Trust Usa. Pggm has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). New England Rech And Mgmt Inc reported 20,888 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). One Ltd Company has 0.47% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 22,971 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 12,538 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Mngmt reported 2,163 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 193,778 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 12,625 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.1% or 344,567 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.34% or 121,703 shares in its portfolio.