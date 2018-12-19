Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 2.62, from 0.38 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 6 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 2 cut down and sold their holdings in Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 167,030 shares, up from 110,811 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Virtu Financial Llc increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 363.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 42,770 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 54,548 shares with $555,000 value, up from 11,778 last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $41.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 3.88M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY HOLDING CO FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF UP TO $75 MLN

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 44,927 shares traded. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) has declined 30.53% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.53% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 34,658 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 11,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 6,458 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 23,400 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWN) stake by 5,640 shares to 10,592 valued at $1.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Citigroup Global Mkts Hldgs stake by 175,047 shares and now owns 49,735 shares. First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Infosys had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of INFY in report on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, July 16. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 14. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Tuesday, November 27.