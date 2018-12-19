Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 7,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,527 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.10M, up from 306,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 13.29M shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 71.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $150,000, down from 3,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134.04. About 5.85M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. 60,000 shares were sold by AYAT SIMON, worth $3.40M on Monday, September 24.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, September 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $86.0 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, June 30. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $9200 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, January 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $75.0 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, January 22. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Friday, October 16. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 15. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,942 are owned by American Money Mgmt Ltd Llc. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada holds 0.28% or 62,052 shares in its portfolio. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct reported 1.02M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. First Manhattan stated it has 124,291 shares. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 56,888 shares. 93,881 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Company. Weybosset & Ltd Company stated it has 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wellington Shields Capital Llc accumulated 0.5% or 50,890 shares. Wendell David Assocs holds 15,531 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.26% or 11,407 shares. Spinnaker reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 988 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cumberland Limited reported 37,344 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 15,987 shares. Charter Tru reported 0.09% stake.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,339 shares to 207,570 shares, valued at $50.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,367 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) – Keeping It Close At Peloton Technologies With ‘Advanced Cruise Control’ – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Prices: This Exec’s Outlook Says This Downturn Will Be Short Lived – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $239.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,328 shares to 13,882 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: Market Volatility Offering A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Sets Its Sights on $33 Trillion Worth of Checking – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 27.02 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Commerce Limited has invested 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aviance Prtn Lc reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cookson Peirce Inc has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Next Grp Inc reported 8,254 shares. Condor Capital has 27,422 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsr accumulated 95,761 shares. Coldstream Mgmt has 30,552 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny reported 18,500 shares. 19,150 were accumulated by Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv. Pennsylvania reported 262,114 shares. Amer Inv Services Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,823 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Llc invested in 34,086 shares. Endurance Wealth Management reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wcm Ca owns 1.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.01M shares. Farallon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.75% or 1.97 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, June 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 24 by Topeka Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, July 24 with “Mkt Perform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 26 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $88 target in Monday, June 6 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, February 15.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. Another trade for 2,252 shares valued at $325,541 was sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H.