Visionary Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 10.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Visionary Asset Management Inc bought 6,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,041 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.42M, up from 61,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 815,278 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 16/05/2018 – ADM IS ‘CREATING A FAIRLY SIZABLE FORWARD MEAL BOOK’ AS ARGENTINA DROUGHT PROMPTS ADVANCE SOYMEAL PURCHASES -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc Com (HDS) by 11.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.76 million, up from 120,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 755,761 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 1.99% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold HDS shares while 116 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 169.25 million shares or 0.48% less from 170.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.34% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.30 million shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.01% or 4,931 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp has invested 0.94% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 16,662 were reported by Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 5,328 shares. 199,450 were reported by Amp Capital Investors Ltd. Bailard Inc, a California-based fund reported 21,138 shares. Mrj Cap Inc holds 108,023 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Boston Prtn accumulated 488,677 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has 635,273 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 66 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, December 10 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Monday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, December 7. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 6 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 15 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 14 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Longbow given on Monday, July 10. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Thursday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Knoll, Inc. (KNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday 12/18 Insider Buying Report: HDS, PATK – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HD Supply’s (HDS) CEO Joseph DeAngelo on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 4, 2018 : BMO, DG, AZO, HDS, DCI, CONN, GMS, MOV, SECO, EMKR – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is HD Supply (HDS) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $806.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4,684 shares to 78,849 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (NYSE:AAP) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,926 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jane’s November Dividend Increases And Income Tracker – Retirement Accounts – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lab shortage stifles growth – Sacramento Business Journal” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA finalizes renewable fuels volumes for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bottom line improvement at Archer Daniels Midland – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge CEO Latest Casualty of Investor Activism – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Visionary Asset Management Inc, which manages about $656.56M and $311.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 39,190 shares to 39,190 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 12,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,981 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold ADM shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudock Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.06% or 258,127 shares. Northpointe Capital Lc reported 0.71% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 740,408 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.70M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,997 shares. Colorado-based Alps Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Janney Capital Management Lc reported 27,529 shares stake. Gabelli Funds owns 589,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 3.72M shares. Benedict Fincl Advsrs owns 38,385 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 359,022 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Among 18 analysts covering Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Archer Daniels Midland Company had 61 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded the shares of ADM in report on Wednesday, May 2 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, December 15. Citigroup maintained the shares of ADM in report on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, May 26 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Monday, March 7. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, November 11 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, November 4 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. As per Monday, October 19, the company rating was initiated by Buckingham Research.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $5.24 million activity. Shares for $99,429 were bought by Young Ray G on Wednesday, November 7. $109,803 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were sold by Taets Joseph D.. D AMBROSE MICHAEL also sold $4.84 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.