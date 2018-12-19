VITE (VITE) hits new $0.001142877 price after 10.87% move up for a day

VITE (VITE) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.001142877 or 10.87% trading at $0.0116573454. According to Crypto Analysts, VITE (VITE) eyes $0.01282307994 target on the road to $0.0271700549814199. VITE last traded at CoinEx exchange. It had high of $0.0117335372 and low of $0.0105144684 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0105144684.

VITE (VITE) is down -44.41% in the last 30 days from $0.02097 per coin. Its down -68.49% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.037 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago VITE traded at $0.00 (non existent). VITE has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $11.66M market cap. VITE maximum coins available are 1000.00M. VITE uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 25/04/2018.

Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm.

VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform.