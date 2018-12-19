Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (VMW) by 98.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 39,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101,000, down from 40,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $159.66. About 663,781 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 4.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 525 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,093 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $522.18M, up from 11,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Westpac Corp reported 65,070 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pettyjohn Wood And White, Virginia-based fund reported 58,323 shares. 181,525 are held by Jane Street Limited Liability Corp. Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Howard Capital Management accumulated 8,079 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Davy Asset holds 0.17% or 14,093 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 1.82 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 2.11 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Company reported 25,867 shares. 92,059 are held by Nomura Holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% or 37,487 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.00M shares. 18,929 were reported by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold $428,207 worth of stock. Greene Kimberly S – had sold 15,000 shares worth $705,450. $776,025 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $100.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc Ord Shs Cl A (NYSE:LXFT) by 5,695 shares to 77,020 shares, valued at $3.57 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,465 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.36 per share. VMW’s profit will be $606.63 million for 26.97 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.31% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK) by 35,253 shares to 183,024 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco Ccom (NYSE:FRC) by 5,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.87 million activity. GELSINGER PATRICK P also sold $3.75 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Wednesday, November 7. $758,964 worth of stock was sold by Krysler P. Kevan on Thursday, September 20. Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu) sold $5.89 million worth of stock or 38,000 shares. The insider Carli Maurizio sold 3,779 shares worth $576,449. $3.20 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares were sold by POONEN SANJAY. Another trade for 12,345 shares valued at $1.77 million was made by RAMASWAMI RAJIV on Thursday, November 1.

