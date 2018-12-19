Northern Cross Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 96.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Cross Llc sold 9.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,113 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.21M, down from 9.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Cross Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 404,075 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 29.16% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Volkswagen A G (DIS) by 79.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc bought 107,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 241,520 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.18M, up from 134,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Volkswagen A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $111.48. About 3.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 271,517 are held by Metropolitan Life Communications New York. Budros Ruhlin & Roe stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ssi Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Snow Mgmt LP owns 492,086 shares. Schmidt P J Management has 1.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,604 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 128,759 shares. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 2.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Company accumulated 1.19% or 290,188 shares. King Luther reported 765,838 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Meridian Investment Counsel has 1,791 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 191,441 shares. Dakota Wealth invested in 1.37% or 52,304 shares. 1,274 were reported by Clearbridge Ltd Llc. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, September 8. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Friday, September 23. On Wednesday, January 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, November 27. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 26 with “Market Perform”. S&P Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Thursday, August 6 report. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $124 target.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. Parker Mary Jayne also sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares. 47,733 shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A, worth $5.73M. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05 million.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $396.59M and $153.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 9,790 shares to 144,107 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,113 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Inv Corp.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney Stock Still Has an ESPN Problem – Investorplace.com” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Walt Disney – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Not Buying the Bull Case For Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBS courts former Disney executive for top position – New York Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Is a Sound Investment in an Unsound Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.